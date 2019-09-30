First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $356,238 as Market Value Declined; Srs Investment Management Increases Position in Align Technology (ALGN)

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 7,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 33,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 26,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $180.92. About 744,756 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 6,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 156,633 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57 million, down from 163,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 11.20M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year's $0.68 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,446 shares to 18,874 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 8,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,548 shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. 4,995 shares were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M, worth $998,169 on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 89,069 shares to 782,136 shares, valued at $36.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 616,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,286 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).