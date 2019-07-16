First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Raised Its Ciena (CIEN) Position; Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased Ciena Corp (CIEN) stake by 21.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co acquired 9,878 shares as Ciena Corp (CIEN)’s stock declined 14.83%. The First Citizens Bank & Trust Co holds 55,125 shares with $2.06M value, up from 45,247 last quarter. Ciena Corp now has $6.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 1.95M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT

Among 7 analysts covering Sleep Country Canada Hldg (TSE:ZZZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Sleep Country Canada Hldg had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ZZZ in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Hold”. The stock of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. IBC maintained Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) rating on Wednesday, February 27. IBC has “Hold” rating and $21 target. The stock of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) earned “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) earned “Buy” rating by GMP Securities on Thursday, February 28. See Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) latest ratings:

28/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $24 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. operates as a specialty mattress retailer in Canada. The company has market cap of $697.25 million. The firm offers a range of mattresses; and sleep related products and accessories, such as bed frames, pillows, mattress pads, sheets, duvets, headboards, and footboards. It has a 12.35 P/E ratio. As of September 6, 2017, it operated 244 corporate-owned stores, including 191 Sleep Country stores across Canada and 53 Dormez-vous stores in Quebec.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 28,252 shares traded. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.’s (TSE:ZZZ) 4.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Could Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.’s (TSE:ZZZ) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSE:ZZZ), The Stock That Dropped 45% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Among 15 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ciena had 19 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 22 report. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6. FBR Capital maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) earned “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, March 6. J.P. Morgan maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The $2.6B Cisco-Acacia Deal: 2 Analyst Takes On The Optics – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Acacia Communications Stock Jumped Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Signal Just Sounded For CIEN Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $962,626 activity. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider SMITH GARY B sold $371,833. Shares for $37,780 were sold by McFeely Scott on Wednesday, January 16. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $77,382 was made by Rothenstein David M on Tuesday, January 22. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold $77,369.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) stake by 3,224 shares to 3,291 valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) stake by 106,650 shares and now owns 18,729 shares. Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 89,612 shares. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated invested in 780,238 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% or 858 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset holds 20,889 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability invested in 2.85M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Benjamin F Edwards, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,550 shares. Bluemountain Limited Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Northern Trust has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Com, Missouri-based fund reported 35,591 shares. 3,310 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 48,164 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Boston Ptnrs reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). The California-based Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).