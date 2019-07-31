First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Trimmed By $1.68 Million Its Allstate (ALL) Position; Shorts at Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) Raised By 18.26%

Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (NASDAQ:DVCR) had an increase of 18.26% in short interest. DVCR’s SI was 43,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.26% from 36,700 shares previously. With 4,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (NASDAQ:DVCR)’s short sellers to cover DVCR’s short positions. The SI to Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc’s float is 1.5%. The stock increased 6.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 819 shares traded. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) has declined 48.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DVCR News: 15/03/2018 – COO Campbell Disposes 946 Of Diversicare Healthcare Service Inc; 09/04/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Admissions Suspended to Diversicare of Claiborne; 03/05/2018 – Diversicare Healthcare 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 03/05/2018 – Diversicare Healthcare 1Q Rev $141.3M; 07/05/2018 – DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 2, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF FROM SEVEN TO EIGHT DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 CFO McKnight Jr Disposes 946 Of Diversicare Healthcare Service Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Diversicare Healthcare Services In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVCR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased Allstate Corp (ALL) stake by 31.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 17,921 shares as Allstate Corp (ALL)’s stock rose 1.59%. The First Citizens Bank & Trust Co holds 38,361 shares with $3.61M value, down from 56,282 last quarter. Allstate Corp now has $33.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $101.83. About 1.27 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax

More notable recent Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Diversicare to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Diversicare Announces 2019 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:DVCR – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diversicare Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter Results Nasdaq:DVCR – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diversicare Wins Customer and Employee Approved Awards From NRC Health – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company has market cap of $20.85 million. It offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition services, recreational therapy, social services, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies and related clinical services. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 76 nursing centers with 8,949 licensed nursing beds.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Mngmt invested in 39,016 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department invested 0.04% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 6,997 were reported by Bell Natl Bank. Palladium Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 2,891 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,472 shares stake. Central Retail Bank And Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 618 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 832 shares. Wright Ser has 0.7% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 18,512 shares. Sterling Management Limited Company invested in 5,455 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burney Communication reported 79,988 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has 0.66% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). South Dakota Council invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 4,437 were accumulated by Cutter & Brokerage. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Co reported 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 4,789 shares to 35,048 valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 20,672 shares and now owns 26,435 shares. Ishares Tr (IWR) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Allstate has $11500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is 3.60% above currents $101.83 stock price. Allstate had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $100 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, May 29. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $94 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21.