First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $517,348; Shares Rose; Warren Averett Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) by $1.65 Million as Stock Value Rose

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 470.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 12,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 15,670 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 512.63% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 9,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 20,426 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 30,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 4.59M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

