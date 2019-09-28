First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Raised Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $514,794; Shares Rose; Chartist Has Lifted Position in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) as Valuation Rose

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 1,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 6,726 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 4,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.02% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94B, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 286,195 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $157.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SCHG) by 941 shares to 2,977 shares, valued at $409.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corporati (NYSE:ALL) by 76 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,007 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin Williams hikes dividend by 31% – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams explores new global HQ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 430,085 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.07% or 2,280 shares. Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 909 shares. Advsrs Asset has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Chilton Invest Company reported 6.63% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Suncoast Equity Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 712 shares. Raub Brock Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 47,224 shares or 4.43% of the stock. Private Trust Na holds 0.86% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 9,339 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Lc reported 834 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 5,586 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fulton Retail Bank Na reported 0.02% stake. Quantbot Technologies LP owns 2,049 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 15,667 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 11,187 shares to 43,069 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 13,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,722 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bamco New York accumulated 31,763 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Victory Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 16,736 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 22,625 shares. Friess Assocs Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Shine Inv Advisory Service has invested 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cwm Ltd reported 934 shares stake. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc reported 2,906 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc holds 0.05% or 3,810 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fdx Advisors stated it has 0.56% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stephens Ar has 49,097 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 31,931 shares. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru Company has invested 0.99% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,900 were accumulated by R G Niederhoffer Mgmt Inc.