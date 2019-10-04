First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $644,150; Shares Declined; Lubar & Company Has Cut Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding by $4.19 Million

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 57,765 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 80.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 4,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 11,125 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, up from 6,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.38. About 61,010 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.97M for 24.56 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Barrick Gold, Canopy Growth, EA, Johnson & Johnson And More – Benzinga” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,470 shares to 2,408 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,368 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 2.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Boys Arnold Inc has invested 2.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sei Investments has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Commonwealth Fin Corp Pa holds 4,061 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Epoch Inv Partners, a New York-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Howe Rusling, New York-based fund reported 2,835 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Department stated it has 40,827 shares. Bp Pcl holds 0.39% or 82,000 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.27% or 240,627 shares. Parsons Management Incorporated Ri holds 0.62% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 43,773 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.08% or 11,663 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Trust invested in 0.32% or 16,682 shares. Davis R M holds 1.28% or 275,828 shares. Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 2.84% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ativo Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).