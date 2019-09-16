First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) as Stock Price Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Capital Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 1,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 6,726 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 4,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $281.95. About 1.56M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 21,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 45,289 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, down from 67,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 2.27M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Qualcomm plans to unveil a dedicated system-on-a-chip to power standalone VR and AR headsets, called; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO RECENTLY SET SELLING PRICE CAP FOR A HANDSET AT $400 FOR ALL LICENSEES – CEO, CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Discontinues Executive Chairman Role; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.47 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

