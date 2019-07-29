First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Position By $701,360; Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Has 1.37 Sentiment

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 24.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 3,985 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The First Citizens Bank & Trust Co holds 12,457 shares with $2.20M value, down from 16,442 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 623,060 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M

Q2 Holdings (QTWO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 78 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 57 decreased and sold their equity positions in Q2 Holdings. The hedge funds in our database reported: 41.85 million shares, up from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Q2 Holdings in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 50 Increased: 51 New Position: 27.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity. $171,050 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares were bought by MacLennan David.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory LP reported 40 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Long Road Invest Counsel Limited holds 0.18% or 1,680 shares in its portfolio. 35,306 were reported by Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Baxter Bros reported 8,000 shares. The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Swiss Bancorp reported 0.18% stake. Swedbank stated it has 1.05M shares. 34,456 are owned by Chilton Invest Company Llc. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com reported 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sky Limited Liability owns 1.41% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 21,788 shares. 5,753 are held by Private Tru Na. West Oak Limited Com reported 2,055 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 251,950 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.39 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $210 target in Thursday, April 18 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $154 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, May 1. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, February 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 409,094 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. for 3.17 million shares. Tremblant Capital Group owns 329,019 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc has 1.04% invested in the company for 51,483 shares. The Texas-based Stephens Investment Management Group Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 272,874 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.80 million activity.