First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Stake in Visa (V) by $459,732; Puzo Michael J Upped Its Position in Eog Resources (EOG) by $1.18 Million as Valuation Declined

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 12,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.81. About 2.55M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 2,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 47,098 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, down from 50,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 5.12M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares to 61,672 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How EOG Resources Might Perform In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 157,167 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Altrinsic Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 183,483 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Bb&T has 19,088 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Com invested in 2,760 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 794,084 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 93,461 shares. Optimum Invest holds 737 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd has invested 0.3% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stock Yards Bank And Trust Company invested in 0.74% or 80,088 shares. Intact Investment reported 0.01% stake. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 515 shares. Motco reported 0.34% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Duncker Streett invested in 0.15% or 6,844 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 1.72 million shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 37,994 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 15,851 shares to 123,670 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Mngmt Grp invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gam Ag invested in 1.83% or 278,701 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 55,570 shares. Tompkins Fin has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,962 shares. Moreover, Mirador Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 1.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13,723 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.5% or 11,263 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 29,311 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.35% or 92,633 shares in its portfolio. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Ca has 18,420 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 60,751 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl has invested 1.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Buckhead Cap Management Limited Liability holds 7,743 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Inc owns 14,000 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) holds 30,799 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bridges Mngmt has 2.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).