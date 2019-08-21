First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Shares Declined; Pettyjohn Wood & White Raised Its Fedex (FDX) Stake by $1.02 Million

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 83,611 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 98,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 25,237 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 19,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.84. About 1.05M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29,511 shares to 109,610 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 9,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Litman Gregory Asset Management accumulated 114 shares. First Bancshares & Tru Of Newtown reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 0.21% or 166,203 shares. Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.42% or 192,300 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca, a California-based fund reported 26,775 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 215,300 shares. 113,739 are owned by Community Ser Gp Ltd. Summit Securities Grp Limited Com reported 0.05% stake. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv invested in 6,919 shares or 0% of the stock. Zeke Advsrs invested in 0.54% or 97,707 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 2.45% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 202,173 shares. 33,654 are owned by Indiana Tru & Investment Mngmt. Rdl Financial owns 52,695 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Corporation owns 36,134 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Inc accumulated 26.19M shares or 0.99% of the stock.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

