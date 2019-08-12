First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position by $2.81 Million; Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake Maintained by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 900,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.28M, up from 889,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 432,286 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 486.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 20,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 25,092 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 4,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.81 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table)

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Names 2019 Preseason Watch List – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Earnings Preview: The Stock Is Overbought, But That Might Not Matter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5,827 shares to 1,408 shares, valued at $115,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 26,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,723 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,956 shares to 40,214 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,031 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).