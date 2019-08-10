First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) by $1.29 Million; Oneok New (OKE) Stake Held by Harvest Fund Advisors Llc

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 12,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 31,355 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 44,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 1.61 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 764,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.76M, up from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 1.69M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis to acquire Platinum Performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Elanco Animal Health And Bayer In Early Talks To Combine Animal Health Units – Forbes” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T holds 8,610 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 40,635 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. World Investors owns 8.70 million shares. Agf Invests reported 0.08% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited owns 42,636 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 758,932 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,199 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk reported 376,216 shares. Cantillon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.78 million shares. Hallmark Management holds 0.13% or 11,635 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.03% or 4,022 shares. Stack Management holds 314,360 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 1.02M shares. M&R Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 14,083 shares to 29,353 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 61,951 shares to 3.90 million shares, valued at $137.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 2.33 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL).