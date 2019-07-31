First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Position By $913,680; Nuveen Maryland Premium Income Municipal Fund (NMY) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Nuveen Maryland Premium Income Municipal Fund (NMY) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 14 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 11 sold and reduced equity positions in Nuveen Maryland Premium Income Municipal Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 3.09 million shares, up from 3.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Maryland Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) stake by 223.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co acquired 6,345 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL)’s stock rose 0.75%. The First Citizens Bank & Trust Co holds 9,179 shares with $1.33M value, up from 2,834 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line In now has $13.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $165.27. About 555,616 shares traded or 11.11% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $308.85 million. The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 29,007 shares traded. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY) has risen 5.13% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.70% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund for 251,282 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 664,021 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Capital Partners Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 64,460 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 18,610 shares.

More notable recent Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuveen Maryland Premium Income Municipal Fund declares $0.0440 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) were released by: Nypost.com and their article: “NYSE is ‘freaking out’ looking for leakers after Post exposÃ© – New York Post” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nypost.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE is accused of letting Morgan Stanley make after-hours trade – New York Post” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 27,188 shares to 13,318 valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWP) stake by 4,274 shares and now owns 5,482 shares. Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh has 6,409 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 121,381 are owned by Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc. Cwm has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Avalon Llc has invested 0.08% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 2,662 were reported by Sterling Cap Management. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Fdx Advisors has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Investors reported 2.35M shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc reported 2,673 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 1,420 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 659,690 shares. 134,044 were accumulated by Sib Ltd Liability. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 174,498 shares. 5,160 are owned by Montgomery Investment Mngmt. Farmers Merchants Invests accumulated 58 shares.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ODFL)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, CSII, ODFL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Old Dominion Freight Lines Were Up in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight has $16500 highest and $150 lowest target. $156.67’s average target is -5.20% below currents $165.27 stock price. Old Dominion Freight had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Bank of America downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) on Tuesday, February 26 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20.