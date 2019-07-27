First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Position by $1.25 Million as Valuation Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Holding Maintained by Proxima Capital Management Llc

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 5.22 million shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS, Operating Cash Flow Toward Lower End of Guidance; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES PROXY MATERIALS TO ELECT NEWELL NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands expands list of possible asset sales; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD – “URGES” NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY CARD TO ELECT ALL FOUR OF ITS NOMINEES; 07/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Hldrs; 12/03/2018 – Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP: Syngenta Corn Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Settles for $1.51 Billion; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL DIRS: STARBOARD RUMORED APPROACH WOULD COPY JARDEN MODEL; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 9,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,170 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 15,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interest Ca has 17,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Franklin Incorporated accumulated 13.85M shares. Farmers & Merchants holds 213 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). British Columbia Management holds 130,365 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 81,940 shares. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 115,038 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Adage Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 487,000 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 131 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 52,900 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 3.18 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 42,763 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Company holds 241,530 shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34,700 shares to 65,300 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,000 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15 million on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc owns 3,858 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 1.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.34% or 1.37M shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has 0.53% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 354,556 shares. Ckw Financial Grp holds 800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Altfest L J Com Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,500 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 59,314 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 50,930 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Ltd has 873,958 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Tt owns 14,500 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sunbelt Securities has 0.19% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,985 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 329,311 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma holds 0.4% or 23,230 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Company has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).