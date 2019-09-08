First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Regions Finl New (RF) Stake by $532,196; Moore Capital Management LP Position in Owens Corning New (OC) Lifted by $470,000 as Share Value Rose

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 1.18 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280183 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 38,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 160,257 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 198,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 8.47 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 500,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 146,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 75,664 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 837,200 shares. Quantitative Mngmt holds 50,706 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Incorporated holds 7,321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association holds 505,520 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership reported 10,353 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Park Presidio Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 5.78% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Daiwa has invested 0.05% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Lc has 0.04% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Swiss Bank holds 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 364,700 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company owns 16,084 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $384.14 million for 9.52 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

