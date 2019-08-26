First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Share Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Cut Stake by $395,343 as Stock Value Rose

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 6,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 8,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24M shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,387 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45 million, down from 176,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52M shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 22,854 shares to 36,117 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Amer Comml Bank accumulated 225,445 shares. Strategic Lc reported 3.67% stake. Atika Limited Liability holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,500 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Newtown reported 69,087 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated owns 1.01 million shares for 4.84% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Company holds 4.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 194,091 shares. Maine-based Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru has invested 1.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Rockland Tru has 2.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,900 shares. Allen Holdg Inc Ny holds 3,344 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Benin Corp has invested 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Connecticut-based Prospector Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highstreet Asset Management holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 229,795 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 38,032 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 20,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

