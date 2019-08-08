First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Boston Properties (BXP) Stake as Market Value Declined; Kirr Marbach & Company Cut Voya Financial (VOYA) Position as Share Price Rose

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 297,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88 million, down from 305,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 3.15M shares traded or 141.43% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 82.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 9,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 2,018 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270,000, down from 11,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.47. About 693,299 shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 24,741 shares to 135,977 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. 1,500 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares with value of $74,175 were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V. $46,852 worth of stock was bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 11,158 shares to 42,706 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).