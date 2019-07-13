First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Lowered by $1.25 Million; Keystone Financial Planning Increases Holding in Altria (MO)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Altria (MO) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 7,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,263 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 87,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Altria for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 9,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,170 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 15,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential reported 0.38% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ifrah Finance Services Inc invested in 6,880 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 717,650 shares. 377,584 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Management. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.28% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 99,000 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 10,572 were accumulated by Grandfield Dodd Lc. Gofen Glossberg Il holds 131,889 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc invested in 30,350 shares. Martingale Asset Lp reported 849,471 shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs reported 208,360 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Fcg Limited Com accumulated 5,381 shares. Blackrock has 141.63M shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.46% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 81,951 shares. 13,000 are held by Premier Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,899 shares to 6,599 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 5,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.47 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Dumais Michael R. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prtn Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.16% or 46,072 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 20,286 are owned by Adirondack Tru Com. Umb Bankshares N A Mo accumulated 65,297 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 14,000 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Mngmt Llc accumulated 18,901 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Patten Patten Tn accumulated 25,562 shares. Taconic Cap Ltd Partnership reported 65,000 shares stake. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or has 3,320 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital International Ltd has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ipswich Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,310 shares. Doliver Advisors LP invested in 0.14% or 2,691 shares. Global Endowment LP has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Burgundy Asset Mngmt has 4.75% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3.58 million shares.

