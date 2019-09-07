First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Stake in Duke Energy New (DUK) as Stock Declined; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Boosted Holding in Netscout Systems (NTCT) by $925,344 as Share Value Declined

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 33,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 833,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.39 million, up from 800,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Netscout Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 452,091 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Short and Long-Term Marketable Securities Were $447.8M at March 31; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in NetScout; 25/04/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso, Susan L. Spradley to Board; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso and Susan L. Spradley to Board; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ REV $238.5M, EST. $254.4M; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Sees FY19 GAAP Rev Performance in a Range From a Low Single-Digit Decline to Low Single-Digit Growth

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 63.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 24,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 64,330 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 39,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.51M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant

More notable recent NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “We Did The Math IETC Can Go To $31 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NETSCOUT Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh stated it has 507,140 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Assetmark invested in 0% or 23 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested in 8,278 shares or 0% of the stock. Product Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 57,800 shares. Brown Mgmt Lc has invested 1.4% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com holds 33,280 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 47,562 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 112,508 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 376,699 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0.2% stake. Prudential Financial holds 1.03M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citadel Lc has 0% invested in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Blackrock holds 8.83M shares. Mirador Partners Limited Partnership owns 8,371 shares. Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 15,482 shares to 284,232 shares, valued at $23.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,144 shares, and cut its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Camarda Fincl Ltd has 0.4% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,337 shares. Cordasco Fincl reported 0.4% stake. Northern Tru accumulated 0.21% or 9.29M shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp Inc invested in 0.01% or 130 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Thomasville Bancorporation reported 144,683 shares. Country Natl Bank stated it has 1,601 shares. Fred Alger Management has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 7,859 are held by Boston Rech And Mgmt. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 74,362 shares. Enterprise Financial Services accumulated 7,857 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 653,257 shares. 102,064 were reported by South State. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.36% or 14,043 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Invest Management reported 0.56% stake.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duke Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Duke Energy (DUK) Cited As Top Defensive Name at RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 53,328 shares to 332,945 shares, valued at $15.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,996 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).