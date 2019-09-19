First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Its Xylem (XYL) Holding by $666,905 as Shares Declined; Greenwood Capital Associates Decreased Stake in Conocophillips (COP) as Shares Declined

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 13,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 53,148 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 66,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 7.09 million shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 66.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 8,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 20,053 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 12,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.39. About 739,364 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,682 shares to 60,438 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 16,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Exchange Traded Conc.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.00 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd accumulated 86,308 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 39,719 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 446,507 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Suntrust Banks stated it has 216,386 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Llc accumulated 53,148 shares. Td Asset holds 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 407,542 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 2,859 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.37% or 77,377 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 38,934 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Associate Limited reported 1,855 shares stake. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.62% or 194,387 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 206,480 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp reported 8,550 shares. Cordasco Fincl has invested 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32,409 shares to 160,368 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 27,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,815 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.