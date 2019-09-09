First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $483,144; Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Share Price Declined While Financial Counselors Has Lowered Holding by $2.72 Million

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 46.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 340,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 384,606 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 724,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 31.10M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 02/04/2018 – Calian’s Kevin Ford suffers a temporary health setback; 30/05/2018 – INSIGHT-At Beijing security fair, an arms race for surveillance tech; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: `Billions’ star to play Rob Ford in new thriller; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 03/04/2018 – Automakers’ March U.S. sales rise, lifted by strong economy; 09/05/2018 – Ford working to relocate truck parts production after supplier fire; 22/03/2018 – MAHINDRA, FORD SIGN PACT TO CO-DEVELOP MIDSIZE, COMPACT SUV; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of Amer Fire, Parts Issue; 10/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Sources: Doug Ford wins Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement delayed; 15/04/2018 – Ford unveils 2021 launch for robo-taxi network

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 3,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 58,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 61,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 2.91 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il invested in 0% or 10,332 shares. Maple reported 44,806 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cibc World Corporation has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Sns Group Ltd Co reported 11,076 shares stake. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Girard Prtn owns 0.06% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 33,783 shares. Scotia Capital has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.16% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Shell Asset Management holds 499,005 shares. Field & Main Retail Bank holds 0% or 400 shares.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford recalls 483K vehicles in the U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Auto Manufacturers Invest In A Carless Future – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Reasons To Buy Shares Of Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Bronco, Mustang-inspired EV to lead Ford’s new product line in 2020 – CNBC” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14B for 8.23 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 9,461 shares to 196,313 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 12,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038. Shares for $8.00 million were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.77 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Limited Co stated it has 0.8% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Modera Wealth Lc accumulated 4,179 shares. Moreover, White Pine Invest has 2.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). M&R Mgmt Inc has 0.54% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Washington invested in 1,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 20,168 were reported by Somerset Grp Limited Liability. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa holds 1.14% or 108,948 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Incorporated accumulated 56,203 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 64,324 were accumulated by Bank Of Hawaii. Macroview Invest Llc has invested 0.2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bridgecreek Inv Management has 0.43% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,562 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.68% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Washington Com owns 129,477 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 40.63 million shares. Fundx Inv Group Lc owns 13,700 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio.