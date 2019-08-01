First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Decreased Position in Allstate (ALL) by $1.68 Million; Family Management Upped Stake in United Technologies (UTX) as Market Valuation Declined

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 17,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 38,361 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 56,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $106.03. About 108,918 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles

Family Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 25,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 19,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 57,027 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,025 shares to 66,536 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. 10,089 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9,668 shares to 3,002 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 11,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,053 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.