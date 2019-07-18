First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Cut Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $541,751 as Stock Price Rose; Doheny Asset Management Has Increased Its Uniqure N V F (QURE) Stake by $320,075; Stock Value Rose

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 2,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,194 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617,000, down from 6,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $209.91. About 1.61 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $72.44. About 420,089 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,657 shares to 128,757 shares, valued at $24.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 22.92 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.