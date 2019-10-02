First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Boosted Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Holding By $778,376; Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 79 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 65 cut down and sold stakes in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 149.44 million shares, up from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 43 Increased: 52 New Position: 27.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) stake by 56.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co acquired 5,224 shares as Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The First Citizens Bank & Trust Co holds 14,403 shares with $2.15 million value, up from 9,179 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line In now has $13.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $165.52. About 371,815 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.65 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.99 actual EPS reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $718.76 million. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig.

Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. holds 26.6% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for 990,672 shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 13.31 million shares or 6.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Loews Corp has 5.13% invested in the company for 73.12 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.64% in the stock. Foundation Resource Management Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 325,276 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 700 shares. Cim Lc reported 4,822 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 112,118 shares. Tributary Mngmt Lc holds 9,500 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 315,021 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 0% or 1,365 shares. Nomura Hldg reported 10,300 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited reported 84,970 shares stake. 27,221 were reported by Lazard Asset Ltd. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 35,556 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.01% or 17,366 shares. 208,825 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Lc owns 132 shares. Blackrock Inc has 6.30M shares.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 13,556 shares to 5,956 valued at $603,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii (FTLS) stake by 11,315 shares and now owns 12,955 shares. Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) was reduced too.