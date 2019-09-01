First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Cut By $420,086 Its Assurant (AIZ) Holding; Cushing Asset Management LP Lifted By $15.32 Million Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased Assurant Inc (AIZ) stake by 20.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 4,469 shares as Assurant Inc (AIZ)’s stock rose 20.43%. The First Citizens Bank & Trust Co holds 16,831 shares with $1.60M value, down from 21,300 last quarter. Assurant Inc now has $7.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123. About 491,609 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) stake by 16.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cushing Asset Management Lp acquired 425,644 shares as Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 3.00 million shares with $110.23M value, up from 2.57 million last quarter. Pembina Pipeline Corp now has $18.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 1.10M shares traded or 90.83% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity. $772.36M worth of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was sold by TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 37,523 shares. York Mgmt Advsr Limited Liability has invested 1.06% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). 2.70 million were accumulated by State Street. Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 1.65M shares stake. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.92% or 32,784 shares in its portfolio. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Com reported 831,473 shares stake. Blackstone Grp Incorporated LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Gideon Capital stated it has 2,411 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 5,403 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 4.02 million shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Guardian Life Ins Of America has 149 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Com invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Captrust Financial Advisors owns 46 shares. M&T Bank accumulated 3,217 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Assurant has $13000 highest and $124 lowest target. $127’s average target is 3.25% above currents $123 stock price. Assurant had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) stake by 11,233 shares to 12,601 valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 46,634 shares and now owns 109,370 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was raised too.

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) stake by 428,475 shares to 975,000 valued at $26.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apergy Corp stake by 104,101 shares and now owns 12,980 shares. Tellurian Inc New was reduced too.

