First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Stake in Mastercard (MA); Community Trust & Investment Co Holding in Citigroup (C) Has Decreased by $311,364

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 1,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,187 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 16,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $275.42. About 1.89M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,303 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29M, down from 363,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 11.84M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – Citi Private Bank Bolsters North American Wealth Planning Team; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,712 shares to 25,017 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 19,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,199 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 75,489 shares to 151,252 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.27 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings.