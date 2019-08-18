First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Decreased Chevron New (CVX) Stake By $483,144; CNB Financial Has 1.12 Sentiment

CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.62, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 28 funds opened new and increased positions, while 25 sold and reduced equity positions in CNB Financial Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 6.51 million shares, up from 6.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding CNB Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 23 Increased: 20 New Position: 8.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 6.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 3,928 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The First Citizens Bank & Trust Co holds 58,013 shares with $7.15 million value, down from 61,941 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $219.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2,690 activity.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation for 339,914 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 120,400 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.21% invested in the company for 207,414 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Ejf Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 41,221 shares.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for CNB Bank that provides various banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $411.71 million. The companyÂ’s principal services and products comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It has a 11.06 P/E ratio. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.

Analysts await CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CCNE’s profit will be $9.57M for 10.75 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by CNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.56% negative EPS growth.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 14,083 shares to 29,353 valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 13,382 shares and now owns 19,512 shares. Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was raised too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. The insider REED DEBRA L bought $502,074.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb Corporation owns 6,097 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Incorporated has 0.69% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brown Advisory owns 311,104 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 0.78% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15.98 million shares. Driehaus Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alta Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 14,656 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 51,394 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). James Invest has invested 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Invesco Ltd has 0.43% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10.33M shares. Loeb Corporation reported 308 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smith Salley And Assocs has 1.57% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp has $150 highest and $130 lowest target. $139.89’s average target is 20.79% above currents $115.81 stock price. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14400 target.