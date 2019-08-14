First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Lifted Its Target (TGT) Position; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Decreased Bb&T (BBT) Holding By $17.49 Million

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 13.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co acquired 4,505 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The First Citizens Bank & Trust Co holds 38,017 shares with $3.05M value, up from 33,512 last quarter. Target Corp now has $43.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 8.41M shares traded or 66.43% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 91.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 380,111 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 33,130 shares with $1.54M value, down from 413,241 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $35.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 3.09 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 11.64% above currents $46.73 stock price. BB&T had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained the shares of BBT in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $53 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley invested in 43,791 shares. Buckhead Capital Ltd Company holds 13,000 shares. Private Trust Commerce Na holds 9,756 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 348,426 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A owns 1,459 shares. Cidel Asset Inc holds 7,177 shares. Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Com Ca has 132,349 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Field Main Fincl Bank owns 175 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 1,425 shares in its portfolio. Foyston Gordon And Payne has invested 2.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Caxton Associate LP has 0.07% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 10,425 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.15% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 143,413 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 34.18M shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) stake by 95,947 shares to 112,957 valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 38,449 shares and now owns 1.97M shares. Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 11.45 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity. Graney Patrick C III had bought 3,890 shares worth $198,546 on Thursday, February 28.

