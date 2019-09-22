First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Declined; Bbr Partners Trimmed Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $2.80 Million

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 13,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, down from 24,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.37. About 1.44M shares traded or 73.71% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 89.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 1,246 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $330,000, down from 11,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10 million shares traded or 50.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $625.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 50,314 shares to 93,123 shares, valued at $19.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 41,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.58 million for 11.76 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.