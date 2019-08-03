First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $587,921 as Valuation Rose; As Tiffany & Co (TIF) Share Value Declined, Holder Springbok Capital Management Decreased by $6.28 Million Its Position

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 5,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 127,031 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, down from 132,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 68.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 59,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 27,652 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 1.32M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Comps Up Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q EPS 50C; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (Put) (NYSE:MMM) by 8,100 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Pico Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:PICO).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.47M for 21.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 20,812 shares to 25,092 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 20,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

