First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Position in Kimco Rlty (KIM) as Stock Rose; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Valuation Declined, Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Lowered Its Stake by $363,258

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 23,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The hedge fund held 131,687 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 155,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 1.27 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q FFO/SHR 39C; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 59.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 3,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 9,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 934,571 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Pnc Grp Inc invested in 2,199 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Comm has invested 0.28% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). First Manhattan invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Northern Trust has 1.30 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 13,588 shares stake. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Tiger Legatus Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 130,000 shares or 3.88% of their US portfolio. Cwm owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1,036 shares. Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 244,413 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has 3,897 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 460,820 are held by Incline Global Mgmt Ltd. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.91M shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares to 249,000 shares, valued at $17.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Aviva Public Limited accumulated 333,701 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,789 shares. Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Hartford has 160,052 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 2.42M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 196,220 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Van Eck Corporation owns 94,284 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 12,000 shares. Creative Planning owns 22,954 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 1.41M shares. Thompson Mgmt Inc invested in 0.64% or 181,179 shares. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division invested in 0.03% or 10,389 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bankshares has 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 80,915 shares.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.95M for 12.83 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.