First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Stake In Splunk (SPLK) Was Raised; As Rpm Intl (RPM) Share Value Rose, Chilton Investment Co Boosted Its Position

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 147.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 33,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 55,727 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 22,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 1.20M shares traded or 75.38% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 5,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 13,139 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 7,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.57. About 2.30M shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,880 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $155.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,523 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc owns 5,500 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested 0.12% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First Manhattan has 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 182,993 shares in its portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Communications holds 2.93% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advsrs Inc stated it has 17,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Amg Funds Limited Company has 14,213 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru reported 0.18% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd stated it has 14,700 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 1,768 shares. Westwood Hldg invested in 225,008 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation holds 0.34% or 203,286 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 0.05% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,807 shares to 14,959 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 9,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,018 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).