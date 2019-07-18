First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Increased Its Stake in Ciena (CIEN) by $365,486; As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Rose, Coatue Management Lowered Stake by $427,074

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 21.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 9,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,125 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 45,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 1.21 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 68.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 12,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 18,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.95. About 243,110 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 21/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP – AGREED THAT AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING, ONE INCUMBENT DIRECTOR WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTED JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP ENTERS NEW TOYOTA PARTNERSHIP; 07/03/2018 Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.75; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY’S SLATE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ALSO INCLUDES GLENN LURIE AND FRANCIS SHAMMO, NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS PLAN TO RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET TO TERMINATE HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Best 5G Stocks to Buy as the Trend Heats Up – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ciena Converting Skeptics And Finding Its Groove – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CIEN, SFIX, HOME and CLDR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 45 shares. Element Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,012 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co owns 107,428 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 31,300 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 13,292 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na has 1,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs owns 3.07 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 2.48M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 16,410 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pdt Partners Lc holds 0.54% or 258,100 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 140,653 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.03% or 86,561 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $962,626 activity. Shares for $77,382 were sold by Rothenstein David M. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold $75,820. 1,000 shares were sold by McFeely Scott, worth $37,780 on Wednesday, January 16.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,549 shares to 74,043 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) by 41,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,035 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

More notable recent Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CarMax Rolls into Virginia with New Online Experience – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Self-Driving Car News: 11 Things to Know About the VW-Ford Deal – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bearings maker SKF sees slightly slower demand ahead as autos slump – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Sales Exceed Expectations for New, Revolutionary EVO-HD In-Car System – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Go-slow at port hits South African car and commodity exports – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Jacobs Levy Equity Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 213,570 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Fmr Lc owns 311,633 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 851,767 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 49,742 shares. Moreover, Fund has 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). 225,000 were accumulated by Par Cap Management. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 19,876 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 6,800 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 11,213 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 24,002 shares. Aperio Group Llc accumulated 0% or 33,171 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.78 million shares to 3.83 million shares, valued at $158.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 122,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 22.81% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CAR’s profit will be $53.14M for 12.84 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -189.74% EPS growth.