First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Position in International Business Machs (IBM); As Acuity Brands (AYI) Valuation Rose, Holder International Value Advisers Has Decreased Its Position

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 64,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.94 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $133.29. About 532,006 shares traded or 34.80% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 70.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 11,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,573 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, up from 15,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.33 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor

