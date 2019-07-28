First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) Shorts Increased By 0.38%

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 6,897 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The First Citizens Bank & Trust Co holds 143,065 shares with $16.87 million value, down from 149,962 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) had an increase of 0.38% in short interest. GOLF’s SI was 4.07 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.38% from 4.06 million shares previously. With 111,700 avg volume, 37 days are for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)’s short sellers to cover GOLF’s short positions. The SI to Acushnet Holdings Corp’s float is 12%. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 132,820 shares traded. Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has risen 6.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GOLF News: 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8.3% TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Sees FY18 Sales $1.59B-$1.62B; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Sees FY18 Sales on Constant Currency Basis up 1.3%-3.2; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.59 BLN TO $1.62 BLN; 07/03/2018 ACUSHNET 4Q ADJ EBITDA $40.9M, EST. $39.2M; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Sees FY18 Adj Ebitda $225M-$235M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Acushnet Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOLF); 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 03/05/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP QUARTERLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ACUSHNET HOLDINGS $41.5 MLN VS $38.1 MLN

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 4.38% above currents $141.34 stock price. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri has invested 2.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.97% or 11.97M shares in its portfolio. Joho Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 408,000 shares. California-based Mig Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.07M shares. 394,746 were reported by Golub Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Condor Cap has invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation invested in 2.58% or 71,082 shares. 6,414 were accumulated by Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. E&G Advsrs LP owns 11,753 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Monetary Gp Inc invested in 5.54% or 118,563 shares. 68,238 were reported by First Personal Financial. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc holds 5.3% or 575,511 shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C stated it has 2.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 2,744 shares to 22,033 valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 29,511 shares and now owns 109,610 shares. Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35M worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acushnet Holdings had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, makes, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It has a 21.22 P/E ratio. The Titleist Golf Balls segment creates and makes golf balls, as well as designs, makes, and sells other golf balls under the Titleist brand, such as NXT Tour, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.