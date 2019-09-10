First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB)

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares Inc. 439 3.06 N/A 33.53 13.93 Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 20 2.22 N/A 1.88 10.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Citizens BancShares Inc. and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Citizens BancShares Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of First Citizens BancShares Inc. and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

First Citizens BancShares Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.7% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% are First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.5% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86% Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 1.07% 7.16% -2.21% -7.51% -1.91% 1.08%

For the past year First Citizens BancShares Inc. was more bullish than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.