First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Both First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares Inc. 426 3.22 N/A 33.53 13.24 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 41 3.61 N/A 3.29 13.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Citizens BancShares Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

First Citizens BancShares Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Citizens BancShares Inc. and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.6% and 26.6% respectively. About 16.3% of First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Citizens BancShares Inc. -2% 3.08% 4.41% 0.53% 0.87% 17.69% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 1.63% 1.78% 8.59% 2.82% -2.65% 6.86%

For the past year First Citizens BancShares Inc. has stronger performance than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.