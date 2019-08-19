First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Both First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares Inc. 436 2.99 N/A 33.53 13.93 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 37 3.33 N/A 2.88 12.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First Citizens BancShares Inc. and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Citizens BancShares Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Citizens BancShares Inc. and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s 31.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% are First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.62% -0.72% -1.9% -0.59% -23.94% 7.79%

For the past year First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.