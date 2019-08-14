First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)’s Chairman and CEO Frank Holding Obtained 54 Shares of the Company; Shorts at Channeladvisor (ECOM) Raised By 16.13%

Channeladvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) had an increase of 16.13% in short interest. ECOM’s SI was 209,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.13% from 180,400 shares previously. With 115,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Channeladvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)’s short sellers to cover ECOM’s short positions. The SI to Channeladvisor Corporation’s float is 0.82%. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 30,811 shares traded. ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) has declined 34.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOM News: 10/05/2018 – ChannelAdvisor 1Q Rev $31.4M; 12/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor to Webcast Analyst and Investor Meeting on April 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Sees 1Q Rev $31.2M; 07/03/2018 ChannelAdvisor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis; 10/05/2018 – ChannelAdvisor 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Partners with Pitney Bowes to Power New Shipping Management Suite; 18/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Announces New Enhancements Designed to Improve Growth, Profitability and Business Performance; 10/05/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Sees FY18 Rev $129.5M-$131.5M; 19/04/2018 – CHANNELADVISOR 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $31.2M, EST. $29.6M; 13/03/2018 – Payoneer Announced as Diamond Sponsor of Catalyst Europe 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold First Citizens BancShares, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De has invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Cannell Peter B & Com Inc reported 5,967 shares. 370 are owned by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 12,275 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% or 44,521 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 1.13 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Pinebridge Investments L P has 19,201 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Reinhart invested in 13,811 shares. 10,853 were reported by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc. Meeder Asset holds 783 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sterling Limited Co invested in 0% or 600 shares. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $4.78 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. It has a 11.57 P/E ratio. The company??s loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, and consumer loans.

First Citizens Bancshares Inc’s Chairman and CEO, Frank Holding, obtained 54 shares of stock in the North Carolina-based company. The approx. average share price was $370.0, for total transaction value of $19,980 USD. In the last month, he also purchased 33 shares worth approximately $12,210 USD. Frank Holding has rights to roughly 10%+ of First Citizens Bancshares Inc’s market cap or 193,050 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.35 million activity. HOLDING FRANK B JR also bought $2.36 million worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on Monday, June 17. $880 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was bought by NIX CRAIG L. Holding Olivia Britton bought 2,250 shares worth $843,750. 25 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares with value of $9,875 were bought by DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR.

The stock decreased 1.86% or $8.26 during the last trading session, reaching $435.15. About 35,131 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $249.02 million. The Company’s solutions enable its retailer and branded maker clients to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects clients to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects clients to compare shopping Websites that allow clients to advertise products on search engines.