First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) Reaches $484.12 52-Week High; Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Has 1.09 Sentiment

The stock of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) hit a new 52-week high and has $503.48 target or 4.00% above today’s $484.12 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.30 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $503.48 price target is reached, the company will be worth $211.88 million more. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $484.12. About 11,339 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 12 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 11 sold and decreased their equity positions in Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.95 million shares, down from 2.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 11 Increased: 11 New Position: 1.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $161.24 million. The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It has a 13.72 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets of United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund for 317,231 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 45,927 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 102,317 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 198,483 shares.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 7,289 shares traded. Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.40 million activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $74,110 was bought by HOLDING FRANK B JR. 80 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares with value of $34,160 were bought by Hoppe Robert R. NIX CRAIG L also bought $880 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares. Holding Olivia Britton bought $843,750 worth of stock or 2,250 shares. DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR also bought $9,875 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold First Citizens BancShares, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings.