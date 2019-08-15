First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Comparison side by side

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares Inc. 436 2.90 N/A 33.53 13.93 Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.46 N/A 0.72 11.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First Citizens BancShares Inc. and Severn Bancorp Inc. Severn Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Citizens BancShares Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Severn Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Citizens BancShares Inc. and Severn Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2% Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Risk & Volatility

First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Severn Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.4% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. shares and 19.3% of Severn Bancorp Inc. shares. 13.7% are First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.16% of Severn Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86% Severn Bancorp Inc. -1.17% -2.91% -9.36% 2.31% -2.09% 5.51%

For the past year First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Severn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Severn Bancorp Inc.