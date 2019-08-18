First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares Inc. 436 2.99 N/A 33.53 13.93 City Holding Company 76 5.68 N/A 4.70 16.50

Table 1 highlights First Citizens BancShares Inc. and City Holding Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. City Holding Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Citizens BancShares Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First Citizens BancShares Inc. is presently more affordable than City Holding Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2% City Holding Company 0.00% 12.4% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. City Holding Company’s 0.74 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of City Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.7% of First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are City Holding Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86% City Holding Company 1.03% 1.33% -0.91% 7% -4.42% 14.59%

For the past year First Citizens BancShares Inc. was more bullish than City Holding Company.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.