First Citizens Bancshares (FCNCA) Holder River Road Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $1.59 Million as Stock Rose; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Has Lifted Holding

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 15.25M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct)

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Citizens Bancshares Inc (FCNCA) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 3,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 17,818 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Citizens Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $10.51 during the last trading session, reaching $438.54. About 10,207 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reinhart Ptnrs reported 13,811 shares. Bailard accumulated 0.03% or 1,100 shares. Lincoln stated it has 0.02% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Mackenzie, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,187 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Bb&T Corporation invested in 6,302 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 20,356 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust Tru reported 4.36% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Pnc Serv Group reported 1,510 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 243 shares. Boston Prns holds 85,504 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn stated it has 148,415 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 37,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 3,323 shares to 67,267 shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) by 17,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,473 shares, and cut its stake in Emerald Expositions Events In.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. NIX CRAIG L also bought $880 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on Thursday, June 6. Holding Olivia Britton bought 2,250 shares worth $843,750. DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR bought $9,875 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan invested in 0.38% or 161,259 shares. Old Point Tru & Fincl Service N A accumulated 157,469 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel accumulated 0.51% or 16,393 shares. Mairs & reported 40,857 shares. Iberiabank reported 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bridges Mngmt invested in 67,344 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kingfisher Ltd stated it has 0.4% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fincl Architects Incorporated holds 0.19% or 3,370 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt has invested 1.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shikiar Asset Inc holds 3.26% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 248,080 shares. Janney Capital Limited accumulated 19,524 shares. Lincoln Natl has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 113,831 shares. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bank & Trust Communications has invested 1.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Carlson Cap holds 0.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 39,448 shares. Stadion Money Management Ltd holds 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 32,279 shares.

