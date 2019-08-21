First Citizens BancShares (Delaware) (FCNCA) to pay $0.40 on Oct 7, 2019; Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Has 1.4 Sentiment

First Citizens BancShares Inc (Delaware) (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 7, 2019. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. First Citizens BancShares Inc (Delaware)’s current price of $446.93 translates into 0.09% yield. First Citizens BancShares Inc (Delaware)’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $446.93. About 36,845 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank

Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 21 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 15 reduced and sold stakes in Peoples Financial Services Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.96 million shares, up from 1.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Peoples Financial Services Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 14 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

More notable recent First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividend Nasdaq:FCNCA – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Entegra Financial Corp. Shareholders Approve Merger With First Citizens Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “First Citizens poaches two veteran business banking execs from larger competitors – Kansas City Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold First Citizens BancShares, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Cardinal Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% or 498 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 494 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 345 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 17,748 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Bank has 4.36% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 96,169 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Lc has invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). 1,351 are owned by Utd Automobile Association. Loews Corp invested in 0% or 634 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 3,182 shares stake. Renaissance Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 6,700 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc reported 63,110 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc has 1,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. HOLDING FRANK B JR had bought 40 shares worth $13,996. On Friday, March 22 the insider DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR bought $9,875. Holding Olivia Britton bought $843,750 worth of stock or 2,250 shares. NIX CRAIG L bought $880 worth of stock or 2 shares.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. It has a 11.88 P/E ratio. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,483 activity.

The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 5,693 shares traded. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) has risen 5.70% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS); 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company has market cap of $319.05 million. The firm accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

More notable recent Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “KBR Acquires Isomerization Technologies From RRT Global – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KBR Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Solid Government Business – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. holds 7.49% of its portfolio in Peoples Financial Services Corp. for 323,725 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owns 7,185 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 16,408 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Sabal Trust Co, a Florida-based fund reported 7,501 shares.