First Citizens BancShares (Delaware) (FCNCA) to pay $0.40 on Oct 7, 2019; Deere & Company (DE) Shorts Up By 2.92%

First Citizens BancShares Inc (Delaware) (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is expected to pay $0.40 on Oct 7, 2019. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. First Citizens BancShares Inc (Delaware)’s current price of $434.40 translates into 0.09% yield. First Citizens BancShares Inc (Delaware)’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.29% or $10.2 during the last trading session, reaching $434.4. About 22,190 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had an increase of 2.92% in short interest. DE’s SI was 8.00 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.92% from 7.77M shares previously. With 2.08M avg volume, 4 days are for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s short sellers to cover DE’s short positions. The SI to Deere & Company’s float is 2.52%. The stock decreased 2.64% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $150.82. About 2.06 million shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture

Among 14 analysts covering Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Deere & Co has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 12.58% above currents $150.82 stock price. Deere & Co had 25 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $17500 target in Monday, June 17 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 1. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, May 13 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $13200 target in Tuesday, May 14 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold Deere & Company shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp & Tru Of Newtown holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,980 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co holds 0.73% or 3.59 million shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,889 shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 46,534 are held by Decatur Cap. Amp Investors Limited accumulated 0.08% or 87,235 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 5,263 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 150 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Virginia-based Old Dominion Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated has 2,511 shares. Dorsey Whitney Com Lc holds 1,934 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs accumulated 0.11% or 1,440 shares. Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2.69% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lsv Asset Management stated it has 12,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere sells 30-year bonds at record low yields – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.13 billion. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. It has a 14.65 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $4.76 billion. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. It has a 11.55 P/E ratio. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider HOLDING FRANK B JR bought $12,210. DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR had bought 25 shares worth $9,875. Shares for $843,750 were bought by Holding Olivia Britton. 80 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares with value of $34,160 were bought by Hoppe Robert R. Another trade for 2 shares valued at $880 was bought by NIX CRAIG L.

More notable recent First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “First Citizens poaches two veteran business banking execs from competitors – Kansas City Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividend Nasdaq:FCNCA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Study Predicts Growth for Small Businesses in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Entegra Financial Corp. Shareholders Approve Merger With First Citizens Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Citizens BancShares Reports Earnings For First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.