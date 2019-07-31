First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR) Analysts See $0.31 EPS; NN, Inc. (NNBR) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. T_FCR’s profit would be $74.66 million giving it 17.73 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, First Capital Realty Inc.’s analysts see 3.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 216,883 shares traded. First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NN Inc has $16 highest and $9 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 47.41% above currents $8.48 stock price. NN Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16 target in Monday, March 18 report. Robert W. Baird maintained NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) rating on Friday, March 15. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $9 target. See NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) latest ratings:

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $16 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $9 Maintain

First Capital Realty Inc. acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. The company??s property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centres, medical, childcare facilities, and other professional and personal services. It has a 16.41 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the development of mixed-use properties that include residential condominiums and rental apartments.

Among 3 analysts covering First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. First Capital Realty had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by IBC.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $359.27 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $25,950 activity. Shares for $25,950 were bought by Atkinson James Robert.

