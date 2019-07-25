First Capital Inc. (FCAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

As Savings & Loans businesses, First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Inc. 50 5.29 N/A 2.78 18.23 OceanFirst Financial Corp. 25 4.65 N/A 1.75 14.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. OceanFirst Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Capital Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. First Capital Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Capital Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.1% OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.28 beta indicates that First Capital Inc. is 128.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, OceanFirst Financial Corp. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of First Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.1% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. First Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Capital Inc. 0.61% -4.25% 1.26% 20.14% 35.65% 19.17% OceanFirst Financial Corp. -1.32% -0.04% -2.65% -3.75% -9.77% 9.51%

For the past year First Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors First Capital Inc. beats OceanFirst Financial Corp.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.