First Capital Inc. (FCAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ)

First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Inc. 52 5.80 N/A 3.01 18.87 IF Bancorp Inc. 21 3.65 N/A 0.85 25.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Capital Inc. and IF Bancorp Inc. IF Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Capital Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. First Capital Inc. is presently more affordable than IF Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Capital Inc. and IF Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2% IF Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.18 shows that First Capital Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, IF Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.6% of First Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of IF Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are First Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of IF Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59% IF Bancorp Inc. -2.3% 1.39% 6.27% 2.66% 2.66% 5.37%

For the past year First Capital Inc. has stronger performance than IF Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors IF Bancorp Inc.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. the company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.