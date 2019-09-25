First Capital Inc. (FCAP)’s Financial Results Comparing With HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC)

First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Inc. 53 5.83 N/A 3.01 18.87 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56

Demonstrates First Capital Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. HopFed Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Capital Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. First Capital Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Capital Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

First Capital Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.18. HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s 0.93 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Capital Inc. and HopFed Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.6% and 50.5%. About 3.2% of First Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.4% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95%

For the past year First Capital Inc. has weaker performance than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors HopFed Bancorp Inc.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.