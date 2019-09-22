First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) Reaches $60.74 High on Sep, 22; Brown Capital Management Lowered American Software (AMSWA) Holding By $954,460

The stock of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) reached all time high today, Sep, 22 and still has $63.78 target or 5.00% above today’s $60.74 share price. This indicates more upside for the $204.31 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $63.78 PT is reached, the company will be worth $10.22M more. The stock increased 5.82% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 21,944 shares traded or 77.15% up from the average. First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) has risen 54.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FCAP News: 25/05/2018 – IDFC BANK – BSE, NSE ISSUE NO OBJECTION LETTERS FOR AMALGAMATION OF CAPITAL FIRST, CAPITAL FIRST HOME FINANCE, CAPITAL FIRST SECURITIES WITH CO; 01/04/2018 – FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES 002797.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT DOWN 24.73 PCT Y/Y AT 422.85 MLN YUAJN; 30/05/2018 – Atlas Copco: Epiroc hosts its first Capital Markets Day; 13/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China First Capital Group Ltd; 18/04/2018 – CHINA FIRST CAPITAL GROUP LTD 1269.HK – COMPANY TO ISSUE AND ZH INTERNATIONAL TO SUBSCRIBE FOR US$47 MLN 9.7% NOTES OF COMPANY DUE 2018; 26/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China First Capital Group Ltd. On Other; 03/04/2018 – First Capital Realty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – First Capital 1Q EPS 64c; 13/03/2018 – First Capital Realty Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – FIRST CAPITAL SPA FICP.Ml – NET ASSET VALUE AT END-MARCH EUR 15.1 /SHR

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased American Software Inc (AMSWA) stake by 1.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 73,420 shares as American Software Inc (AMSWA)’s stock rose 2.07%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 4.05 million shares with $53.27 million value, down from 4.12 million last quarter. American Software Inc now has $473.01M valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 194,477 shares traded or 127.95% up from the average. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning Excellence; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSWA); 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year

Among 2 analysts covering American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Software has $1700 highest and $13 lowest target. $15’s average target is -0.53% below currents $15.08 stock price. American Software had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Buy” on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold AMSWA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 2.83% less from 23.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,392 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Public Ltd has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 70,989 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 69,559 shares. Martin And Tn invested in 0.69% or 175,285 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) or 180,217 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% stake. Citigroup reported 7,772 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 156 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 19,658 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.18% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). State Common Retirement Fund owns 512,046 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 9,280 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1,279 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.88M for 62.83 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold First Capital, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 724,612 shares or 327.41% more from 169,535 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 37,160 shares. Renaissance Techs stated it has 4,800 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) for 270 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 2,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zpr owns 0.54% invested in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) for 5,203 shares. Blackrock holds 146,034 shares. 4,989 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 816 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% of its portfolio in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) for 23,376 shares. Strs Ohio has 900 shares. invested 0% of its portfolio in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 11,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0% invested in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) for 6,899 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Pcl holds 0% or 552 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $146,798 activity. HUBER DANA L. also bought $50,000 worth of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) shares.

First Capital, Inc., a federally-chartered savings bank, operates as the bank holding firm for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company has market cap of $204.31 million. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 20.25 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans.